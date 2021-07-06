One Planet Pizza & VFC Reveal the No Clucks Pizza on National Fried Chicken Day

To mark National Fried Chicken Day today (6th July), frozen vegan pizza pioneer One Planet Pizza reveals a brand new collaboration with plant-based chick*n brand VFC for a product named the No Clucks Pizza, following a recent survey of lockdown takeaway preferences which found both pizza and fried chicken to be in the top five nation’s favourites.

The pizzas are topped with a new VFC product – popcorn Vegan Fried Chick*n pieces with a cornflake coating – on a handmade base topped with red peppers, red onion, sweetcorn, melty Cheezly® and a drizzle of smoky BBQ sauce.

Co-Founder of One Planet Pizza, Joe Hill, says: “Whether your household is divided between meat-eaters and vegans, pizza-lovers or chicken addicts, the No Clucks pizza has all your bases covered. Globally, more than 66 billion chickens are slaughtered every year for food, producing 790 million tonnes of CO 2 equivalents a year. On top of the environmental impact, the cost to animals is enormous, with 89% of the one billion chickens farmed in the UK are reared in fast-growing factory systems.

“With alternatives this tasty, that doesn’t have to be the case. We’re hoping the deliciously melting cheeze, indulgent tomato sauce and crunchy popcorn chick*n are enough to convince people to make the change to a more sustainable, ethical and delicious option that is as good for the planet as it tastes – for National Fried Chicken Day and beyond.”

Matthew Glover, VFC’s co-founder says: “Almost all chickens spend their entire lives packed into sheds alongside thousands of other birds. They have no fresh air, nowhere to roost or roam, and nothing to make their lives worth living. It’s time to dismantle this unjust system – and we’ll play our part with delicious, feel-good food. The No Clucks Pizza from One Planet Pizza is set to create a revolution at the dinner table, so join the sit-down protest and tuck in.”

The No Clucks Pizza is available from oneplanetpizza.com and has a Recommended Retail Price (RRP) of £6.15 including delivery. In addition, 50p from the sale of every pizza via One Planet Pizza Direct will be donated to the Big Red Rooster UK Cockerel Rescue. Each pizza weighs 410g and serves two.

Share article: share

share

share

email