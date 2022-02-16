“Secretly Vegan” London Pizza Joint NXT LVL PZA to Accept FIFA Coins as Payment

London-based pizza brand NXT LVL PZA has opened a popup location in Soho, claiming to be the area’s first ever all-vegan pizzeria. In a global first, the location will accept FIFA coins as a valid form of currency throughout February.

NXT LVL PZA has uploaded Italian players to the FIFA Transfer Market, which gamers can buy using FIFA coins. After buying a Bronze Italian player for 9,500 coins, consumers will be eligible for a free pizza when they show the receipt in-store.

The company hopes the move will make its pizzas more accessible to those on a budget and encourage more meat-eaters to give them a try. Pizzas on the menu include the ‘Pac-Mac’ — topped with Beyond Meat bites, gherkins, and burger sauce — and ‘The Golden Nug’, topped with THIS chicken nuggets and cheese made by New York brand Pleese.

“Secretly vegan” pizzas

NXT LVL PZA describes its pizzas as “secretly vegan”. Through collaborations with brands such as Beyond Meat, THIS, and Meatless Farm, it has created meaty, cheesy pizzas designed to take on Domino’s and make vegan pizza the market standard rather than just an option. It is the first brand in the UK to use Pleese, a “gamechanging” plant-based cheese developed with the help of New York pizzerias.

“We’re excited to bring our pizzas to the social heart of London with an innovative and fun payment scheme,” said Fabio Matticoli, Founder of NXT LVL PZA. “In true NXT LVL PZA fashion, we’ve gamified the customer experience to encourage FIFA fans to try the next level of pizza in a more memorable way and we hope this will bring us one step closer to making vegan the norm, rather than just a menu option.”