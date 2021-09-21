PizzaExpress Opens a 100% Vegan Location in London

One of the UK’s most popular high street restaurants, PizzaExpress, has opened a completely vegan location. Serving plant-based versions of the chain’s most popular pizzas, Vegan PizzaExpress follows on from the success of its vegan offerings and growth in a meat- and dairy-free direction.

Based in Aldwych on The Strand, London, the new 100% vegan restaurant will offer five plant-based versions of PizzaExpress’ best sellers, featuring meat alternatives made from jackfruit and Quorn. PizzaExpress is also launching a new menu in its standard restaurants, which will see an increased number of vegan options.

The news follows a spate of other restaurant chains expanding their vegan offerings, including Panda Express, Taco Bell, and McDonald’s to name a few. In a similar move, global fast-food chain Burger King opened the world’s first plant-based Burger King restaurant in Cologne, Germany.

