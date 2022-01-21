PLNT Burger Continues Expansion, Opens 10th Restaurant in New York City

PLNT Burger announces the plant-based chain has expanded to New York City for the first time with a new location in Union Square, with more restaurants in the NY tri-state region planned.

Co-founded by Top Chef luminary Spike Mendelsohn, PLNT Burger is a fast-casual concept specializing in gourmet burgers, fries and shakes. The chain opened its first location inside a Maryland Whole Foods Market in 2019 before quickly growing throughout Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

Chef-crafted Beyond Burgers

PLNT Burger offers diners a vibrant, colorful take on plant-based eating, serving a variety of indulgent Beyond Meat burgers and specialty sides. Popular menu items include the staple PLNT Burger (Beyond Meat patty, tomato, lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion and PLNT sauce), the Crispy Chik ‘N Sandwich (Spiced and fried Gardein Ultimate patty on a potato bun), seasoned Wavy Sweet Potato Fries and Bloomie Petals.

The new Union Square restaurant will mainly serve takeout and delivery orders, with limited dine-in seating available. Customers can order through PLNT Burger’s website and app, as well as through Ubereats, Seamless, Grubhub and Doordash.

A major milestone

“It’s a great feeling to return to my original culinary stomping grounds in the City, and we’re thrilled to open our doors for New Yorkers to experience delicious burgers that are both nutritious and planet-friendly,” said Mendelsohn.

Co-founder and entrepreneur Seth Goldman, who previously served as Beyond Meat’s executive chairman, says the latest PLNT Burger opening marks a significant turning point in the brand’s growth.

“Opening our first brick and mortar store is a huge milestone for us, and the fact that it’s located in the heart of New York City makes it an even bigger deal for us and the plant-based movement,” said Goldman. “It’s a critical step toward our vision of helping people eat the change they wish to see in the world.”