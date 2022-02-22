Odd Burger Launches Preposterous Foods in Partnership with Sysco

Canadian fast food chain Odd Burger announces the launch of Preposterous Foods, a new range of plant-based meat and dairy products. The company says the new line will be distributed exclusively through Sysco, the world’s largest foodservice company.

Featuring minimally processed foods made from ingredients like chickpeas, oats and wheat gluten, the Preposterous line will initially offer 10 plant-based items: meatless wings, beefy ground meat, gyro meat, breakfast sausage, and a crispy chicken burger. The dairy-free products include ranch dressing, vegan honey mustard sauce, tzatziki sauce, eggless mayo, and dairy-free cheese sauce.

Sysco currently serves more than 600,000 institutional clients across restaurants, healthcare, education and lodging/hospitality facilities. Parent company Odd Burger says the partnership will provide Preposterous Foods with more than 330 global distribution locations.

Founded in Canada, Odd Burger rebranded from its former name Globally Local in 2021. As the first publicly listed vegan fast food company (TSXV:ODD), the brand currently operates six company-owned and franchise locations across Canada, with 11 more under development, including a US location.

Producing treats at scale

Odd Burger is also a food tech company that uses smart kitchens in its restaurants and began manufacturing and distributing its own plant-based items for foodservice channels. Musician Tony Kanal of the band No Doubt is one of the brand’s early investors. Through the Preposterous Foods and Sysco partnership, Odd Burger hopes to vastly extend the reach and influence of its decadent plant-based fast food.

“It may seem preposterous, but indulgent food can be healthy, and healthy food can be indulgent,” said Odd Burger co-founder and CEO James McInnes. “Thanks to new innovations and upgrades in our manufacturing facility, we’re now able to produce plant-based proteins and other treats at scale for broader distribution, and bring utterly Preposterous Foods to a bigger market.”