Quick Service Seafood Chain NORDSEE Launches Plant-Based Fish Made by Novish

NORDSEE is a fast food chain specialising in seafood based in Germany and Austria with locations throughout Europe. Following the news as we reported last month that vegan seafood producer Novish closed a funding round including Kharis Capital, the owner of NORDSEE; the chain has now launched two menu items by the fast-growing Dutch producer.

From now, a baked fish baguette and fish & chips dish are available at NORDSEE locations in Germany as a trial basis before expanded rollout. Its additional locations are in the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Switzerland, Hungary, Cyprus, Dubai, Egypt, Bulgaria, Turkey and Russia.

Novish recently expanded into Canada through a distribution deal with Misty Mountain Trade & Consulting Inc for its vegan fish burgers and sticks as part of its goal is to revolutionize the vegan seafood industry,

CEO Maiko van der Meer said to vegconomist in January, “We’re delighted that we can now accelerate our growth trajectory in 2021 and 2022.

