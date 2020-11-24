Singapore Gets First All-Vegan Pizza Restaurant & Delivery Service

A vegan pizza outlet called Sunny Slices has opened in Singapore. After starting out as a pop-up, its founders have partnered with sustainable food & beverage company Ebb & Flow Group to create the country’s first fully plant-based pizza restaurant with options such as a vegan meat feast including Omnipork and Impossible Meat.

One founder, Addis Tan, has previously been a chef for two other plant-based restaurants in Singapore — Love Handle Burgers and the multi-concept diner 8ASH. He also launched plant-based bistro The Garden Club and vegan street kiosk Hello Baby.

Currently, the pizzas available at Sunny Slices are:

Meatless Lovers: OmniPork and Impossible Meat on a spicy tomato base with onions, black olives, garlic oil, and fresh basil.

OmniPork and Impossible Meat on a spicy tomato base with onions, black olives, garlic oil, and fresh basil. Katzoo: “Chicken” katsu on a Bulldog sauce base, topped with shredded purple cabbage, kewpie mayo, nori, and sesame seeds.

“Chicken” katsu on a Bulldog sauce base, topped with shredded purple cabbage, kewpie mayo, nori, and sesame seeds. Homestead Harvest: Broccoli, butternut squash, green capsicum, Spanish onions, oyster mushrooms, and toasted cashews on a tomato base.

Broccoli, butternut squash, green capsicum, Spanish onions, oyster mushrooms, and toasted cashews on a tomato base. Mushroom & Pesto: Three different kinds of mushrooms, pesto, and baby spinach.

Three different kinds of mushrooms, pesto, and baby spinach. Seafood Laksa: “Prawns”, “squid”, laksa leaves, and fried shallots.

“Prawns”, “squid”, laksa leaves, and fried shallots. Peking Jackfruit: Charred young jackfruit, cucumber, and spring onions on a hoisin sauce base.

The pizzas are also available for delivery via Deliveroo, FoodPanda, and Grab Food.

The plant-based industry is rising rapidly in Singapore, with Western companies like Oatly, Eat Just, and Impossible Meat expanding into the country and Singaporean brands such as LikeMeat and Karana experiencing growing success. The country has been described as the “Food Tech Ecosystem” of Asia.

“We decided on plant-based pizza because it’s close to our ethos — it’s fun, approachable, convenient, and challenging,” says Sunny Slices’ head chef Addis Tan. “And the best part about Sunny Slices is that after indulging in our pizzas, you will still feel good about yourself.”

Share article: share

share

share

email