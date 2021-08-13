Singapore’s Newest Plant-Based Meal Service INSANE MEALS Serves Huge Array of Impossible Foods Dishes

INSANE MEALS, Singapore’s newest DTC service, offers a large array of dishes with Impossible Foods meat as well as other vegan bands as part of a brand new weekly vegan meal subscription service, targeted at the two in five Singaporeans whose flexitarian diet is mostly plant-based with meats and animal products in moderation.

New variations on Impossible Foods meat

The Insane Meals’ take on the Impossible Burger – this week voted as the 4th best vegan burger in the world – is served with fresh veggies and plant-based bacon finished with tangy mustard, while the Impossible Great Balls of Flavour is a plant-based take on spaghetti and meatballs. Also on the menu are the Impossible Chili Con Carne, Impossible Lasagne and Asian favourites like Impossible Thai Basil Noodle.

Since it’s made from plants, consumers can enjoy these meals without guilt as Impossible Beef uses 96% less land, 87% less water, and generates 89% less greenhouse gasses compared to beef from cows. This means environmental savings of 7 square meters of land, 3 kg of CO2, and 84 litres of water for every 113g serving consumed.

The new service also delivers plant-based local delicacies as well as Western favourites, offering a different menu each week to keep options dynamic and fresh. Local dishes such as Sweet and Sour Plork, Black Pepper Plaw, Cheeky Mala Xiang Guo, and Sayur Lovely Lodeh, a Malay cuisine-inspired vegetable stew, will join the weekly menu.

Meal plan options include ‘Everyday’ at 12 meals a week from S$204; and ‘Flexi’ at 6 meals a week from S$108. Menus are refreshed weekly. To find out the week’s menu, please visit insanemeals.com.

For a limited time, Insane Meals is offering 20% off of its meal subscription plans with code Launch20.

