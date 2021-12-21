Slutty Vegan Expands Empire With 4th Location in Duluth, Georgia

Slutty Vegan, the ultra-popular Atlanta burger chain, has opened the company’s fourth location in Duluth, Georgia with several more in the works.

Founded in 2018, Slutty Vegan is renowned for signature loaded burgers and sandwiches that attract spectacularly long lines and countless celebrity fans. Three other Slutty Vegan restaurants are located in metro Atlanta’s Westview, Jonesboro and Edgewood neighborhoods.

Propelled by fearless branding and edgy social media marketing, Slutty Vegan quickly grew from beginnings as a mobile food truck into a multi-million-dollar cultural phenomenon.

Eager for expansion

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, founder and owner Pinky Cole recently broadened Slutty Vegan ATL’s executive team by hiring MuHammad Yasin as District Manager and Joi Alexander as National Director of Sales & Catering. The latest hires will help Slutty Vegan ATL expand the brand to new locations in Birmingham, Alabama and Athens, Georgia, with more cities to come.

Videos posted on Slutty Vegan’s Facebook page show exuberant crowds lining up in pouring rain to celebrate the Duluth location’s grand opening. Fans there will be served the same popular items offered at all Slutty Vegan outlets, including the Fussy Hussy (Impossible meat patty with pickle, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun), the One Night Stand (Impossible patty, vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and Slut Sauce), and the Big Dawg (Plant-based bratwurst, sauerkraut, and Slut Sauce on a vegan pretzel bun.)

In a recent interview with Mashed, Cole spoke about her personal motivations for launching Slutty Vegan: “I love to feed my friends and family, and I love to create things for them…People feel like vegan food doesn’t taste good because it lacks flavor or [it’s] not creative enough, but I like to make those things creative. And if I can introduce those new items to people who like those type of cuisines, then I know for a fact that I could be able to convert them to trying a vegan and plant-based lifestyle.”