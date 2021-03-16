Subway Heralds ‘Vegan Wednesday’ in Germany

From 17 March, a vegan sandwich will join Subway‘s Sub of the Day offer for the first time: the Spicy Vegan Patty will be available on Wednesdays for €2.99 in Subway Germany. The sandwich specialist already launched two vegan highlights with the Meatless Chicken Teriyaki Sub and the Vegan Double Chocolate Cookie for Veganuary 2021.



Vegan Wednesday invites German consumers to try the plant-based patty and will be a long term addition. “Our top priority is to constantly adapt the offer to the wishes of our guests. With Vegan Wednesday, we dedicate Wednesdays to guests who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, but also to all those who are looking for a little variety and want to enjoy our plant-based classic at an unbeatable price,” says Isabel Schleicher, Senior Marketing Manager Subway DACH.

Share article: share

share

share

email