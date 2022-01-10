The Real Greek Launches Plant-Based Meze Menu for Veganuary

The Real Greek, which describes itself as the UK’s only authentic Greek restaurant chain, has launched a new plant-based menu for Veganuary.

Throughout this month, customers will be able to enjoy a set menu with a choice of vegan meze options, at an affordable price of £9.95 per person for four dishes. The menu is as follows:

Starter

Greek flatbread or crudit é s.

Cold Plate

Santorini fava (mashed yellow split peas), houmous, melitzanosalata (aubergine dip), or beetroot and lentil salad.

Hot Meze

Grilled aubergine, vegan meatballs, gigandes (giant beans) with spinach, dolmades (stuffed vine leaves), chickpea filo triangles, falafel, jackfruit stifado (casserole), or briam (mixed roasted vegetables).

Side Dish

No feta Greek salad, chips, Aegean slaw, bulgur wheat, or new potatoes.

The menu will be available at all The Real Greek locations nationwide until January 31st.

Veganuary at UK restaurants

Restaurant chains across the UK have been adding new menu items for Veganuary 2022. Pizza chain Domino’s has launched a vegan pepperoni pizza, while Wagamama has introduced Japanese-inspired vegan fish and chips.

Meanwhile, British coffee chains Costa and Caffè Nero have also extended their plant-based offerings. Costa has introduced vegan mac and cheese, a BBQ chick’n panini, and a chocolate and pecan slice, while Caffè Nero has launched an arabbiata panini with plant-based chicken and a ciabatta containing vegan sausages.

“We have been transforming our food offer over recent years to elevate the food experience in our coffee shops and offer more variety with better quality ingredients for a range of evolving customer requirements,” said Marcus Denison-Smith, Marketing Director at Caffè Nero.