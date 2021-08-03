Tripadvisor Reveals Top Vegan Restaurants in the World, All Top Five Are in UK & Europe

Tripadvisor has revealed the winners of its Travellers’ Choice Best Vegan Restaurant Awards. Ten restaurants made the list, with two UK eateries featuring in the top five and the other three in mainland Europe, the top place being based in Greece.

Cosmic Kitchen, a vegan bistro in Plymouth, Devon, has been named the third-best vegan restaurant in the world, while Bournemouth restaurant Twelve Eatery is at number five.

Out of Cosmic Kitchen’s 257 Tripadvisor ratings, 246 are five-star. The bistro offers dishes such as moussaka and jackfruit wraps, described by reviewers as “delicious” and “ridiculously good”.

Meanwhile, organic restaurant Twelve Eatery says it is fully booked up for several weeks thanks to the award. Founders Dalton Mello and Greg Rush told the Bournemouth Echo that the response had been “completely overwhelming”.

Interestingly, the remainder of the top five restaurants on the list are also in Europe — Vegan Beat in Athens, Greece, at number one; Blu Bar in Barcelona, Spain, at two; and Scoop ‘n Dough in Lisbon, Portugal, at four.

Meanwhile, the other restaurants in the top 10 are all in the Americas and Asia. Numbers six and nine are both in Thailand — EFE Macrobiotic World in Rawai and Kunda Vegan Vegetarian in Chiang Rai. In seventh place is Alquimia in Campos Do Jordão, Brazil, while Arte Sano in Holbox Island, Mexico, is at number eight. Finally, Hum Vegetarian Cafe & Restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is at number ten.

Previous studies based on Tripadvisor data have revealed the top ten cities in the US for vegan takeout, as well as the cities worldwide with the most vegan restaurants.

“This is totally the type of vegan food to make you say WOW!” said a Tripadvisor reviewer who visited Vegan Beat, the top restaurant on the list. “Even my husband who is not vegan, and usually declines vegan food, was impressed. He’s already looking at recipes to recreate at home! I went twice during our trip which is something I don’t often do.”

