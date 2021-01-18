UK-Based Mexican Chain Chiquito Launches New Menu for Veganuary

UK-based Mexican restaurant chain Chiquito has launched a plant-based menu for Veganuary, featuring vegan versions of some of its most popular dishes.

One menu option is the Vegan Telera Bun, a burger made with banana blossom. It’s served with plant-based chorizo, sweetcorn, and a dairy-free cheesy sauce.

Also featured are Vegan Corn Ribs, made from roasted corn with chipotle sauce alongside vegan creme fraiche and slaw. Another option, Vegan Paella, comes with jackfruit instead of seafood, along with black beans, corn, and plant-based chorizo.

A new starter, Loaded Vegan Wedges, is also available. The sweet potato wedges are served with corn, vegan chorizo, and melted vegan cheese.

The chain has even introduced two new vegan desserts. The first is berry-flavoured Vegan Deep-Fried Ice Cream, served with frozen raspberries and chocolate sauce in an edible bowl made from a tortilla.

The second dessert is Vegan Mexican Mess, a vanilla torte with a biscuit base. Like the deep-fried ice cream, it comes in a tortilla bowl with raspberries and chocolate sauce.

Chiquito initially debuted an extensive vegan menu two years ago, with dishes such as Vegan Nachos, Jackfruit Baja Tacos, and Churros with Chocolate Sauce. It followed the menu up with a vegan breakfast option and plant-based meals for kids in early 2020.

“We had a great response to our first vegan menu in 2019 and wanted to continue bringing the best of Mexican food to the UK dining scene, so Veganuary was the perfect opportunity to take all the fun and fresh ingredients of Mexico and rework them using plant-based ingredients,” Chiquito told Vegan Food & Living.

Share article: share

share

share

email