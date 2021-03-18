UK’s Central Foods Launches New Frozen Vegan Product Range For Food Service

Frozen food supplier Central Foods has launched a new range of vegan options for the UK food service sector through its KaterVeg! brand. The launch of the KaterVeg! Vegan Quarterpounder, the KaterVeg! Vegan Meatballs, the KaterVeg! Vegan Sausage and the KaterVeg! Vegan Banger follow the successful launch of KaterVeg! Vegan Mincemeat last year.

The new products, the latest additions to an already extensive range of plant-based options from Central Foods, are designed to provide restaurateurs with an easy way to serve meat-free alternatives to popular and traditional culinary options. are made from seasoned textured soya protein and are high in protein, low in saturated fat, low in sugar, a rich source of fibre and have a salt content that is below the PHE 2024 targets.

Gordon Lauder, Managing Director of Central Foods, said, “Vegan and plant-based options are becoming increasingly popular and all indications are that this trend will continue once we get over the pandemic. CGS’s MealMetrics service has predicted that consumer focus on health during the lockdown is likely to result in vegan and vegetarian options being more prominent on menus.”

“We believe vegan and plant-based options will continue to be one of the top trends in 2021, not only due to the increasing number of vegans, but also those who are reducing their meat consumption and opting for flexible diets for health and environmental reasons,” adds Gordon Lauder.

Visit www.centralfoods.co.uk for more information.

