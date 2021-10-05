Vegan Activist Earthling Ed Opens Vegan Fish & Chip Shop Chain, Aims to Disrupt UK’s Fish & Chip Shop Industry

Much-loved UK activist and public speaker Ed Winters, AKA Earthling Ed, has announced on his social channels that he and his business partner Kevyn are set to open a chain of vegan fish & chip shops around the UK, called The No Catch Co, with the first to open in Brighton this Saturday 9th October.

“Our mission is to take on the fish and chip shop industry. Because it’s time to stop emptying the oceans – and it’s time to stop killing fish,” states The No Catch Co.



Echoing the creation story of VFC, the concept began due to the huge popularity of the tofish dish at his restaurant Unity Diner, which became so successful it led to the founders taking a food truck on the road to feed non-vegans, who were amazed by the product. Also similarly to VFC, The No Catch Co’s mission is to disrupt the hugely damaging fish & chip shop industry in the UK. An incredible 380 million portions of fish and chips are sold each year in the UK.

Says Earthling Ed; “A consequence of that, is that is that hundreds of millions of fish are killed every single year just for the fish & chip shop industry in the UK alone. There is a desperate need for something to happen, something different in the UK, something to take on the fish & chip shop industry. It suddenly became obvious what we needed to do, we needed to open vegan fish & chip shops in the UK… Our aim with The No Catch Co is to take on the fish & chip shop industry.”

“We created The No Catch Co, to give people the taste and experience of eating seafood, but without the immense environmental damage and horrendous suffering and death that comes with eating fish. We want to see a future where the oceans, and all the life contained within them, are treated with the respect that they deserve” states the new chain’s website.

The Brighton location will open this Saturday from 2pm and is giving out free portions of cod & chips to the first 100 people customers.

https://www.facebook.com/thenocatchco

