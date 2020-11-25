Vegan Junk Bar Expands into Spain, Launches New Vegan Spare Ribs Concept

Netherlands based Vegan Junk Bar , which began operations in Amsterdam then expanded with four additional locations around the region, announces its first international expansion with the opening of a new location in Barcelona , which opens today 25th November.

The restaurant chain, winner of two prizes at the Dutch Vegan Awards, has expanded its presence internationally by opening its first flagship store located at Carrer de Manresa nr. 4 in the district of El Born, Barcelona. At this new Spanish location, open every day of the week, customers can enjoy a business lunch, family dinner or take away bites.

The company states that, due to high demand and franchise requests, expansion was a logical consequence. Besides owned stores, VJFB is looking for qualified, well-capitalized foodservice franchisees to roll out the brand internationally and will continue to focus on expanding its presence globally. VJFB is set to open more stores in Spain, starting in Madrid with further European expansion underway.

NO BONES EXPRESS is available daily in all VJFBranches for take away and delivery by Thuisbezorgd.nl from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm.