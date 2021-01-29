Vegan Products From The Veggie Lovers Launch in Martha Stewart’s Marley Spoon

DTC meal box service Marley Spoon, backed by TV personality Martha Stewart, has added meat alternatives from The Veggie Lovers, developed and distributed by Future Food Group. The Veggie Lovers’ Vegan Meatballs had been previously added to the range at the end of December, and now boxes of The Veggie Lovers Vegan Bratwurst and The Veggie Lovers Vegan Burgers are set to follow.

Future Food Group also distributes plant meats from fast-growing Brazilian brand Fazenda Futuro, translated into English and branded across Europe as Future Farm, and launched PLNT, of its own brand of meat alternatives, last May.

Kay de Wolff, Senior Category Manager EU at Marley Spoon, says: “We are delighted to be working with Future Food Group to add their vegan and vegetarian options from The Veggie Lovers brand to our menu. Our vegan and vegetarian recipes support a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.”

Laurens Kraaijenbrink of Future Food Group comments, “With The Veggie Lovers, any meal can be transformed into a delicious meal without meat. We see that some consumers who want to eat less meat sometimes struggle to replace the meat component completely. Marley Spoon is creatively proving that the latest generation of meat alternatives are great for replacing meat in general without compromising taste, mouthfeel and perception.”

