Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe to Be Bought Out of Bankruptcy, Must Continue Under Different Name

Following Covid’s impact, BC Hospitality Group filed for bankruptcy protection in December 2020, having closed three locations and seeing a drop in revenue of around 67%, stating at the time that a “complete reorganization of the company is necessary for by CHLOE to emerge and thrive long-term”.

Television personality Chloe Coscarelli left the chain in 2016 and since then has been involved in court proceedings over the use of her name. QSR quotes: “Patrick Arenz, Coscarelli’s lawyer, told the Wall Street Journal that the bankruptcy was a means for BC Hospitality to eliminate the pending litigation and try to obtain rights in her name through the trademark.”