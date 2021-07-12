Veggie Grill Launches Limited-Edition Crispy Buffalo Chickin’ Sandwich

US vegan chain Veggie Grill has become the latest restaurant to launch a vegan fried “chicken” sandwich. The limited-edition Crispy Buffalo Chickin’ Sandwich will be available from now until July 27.

The sandwich contains fried plant-based chicken, vegan ranch dressing, buffalo sauce, pickles, lettuce, and tomato, all served in a toasted vegan brioche bun.

Veggie Grill has also recently launched a new summery dessert, a vegan key lime cheesecake. It features lime cake topped with a cheesecake layer and lime zest. The cheesecake is one of several new menu items the chain has added to its range within the last year — others include the Reuben on Rye and the Deli Sub.

Last October, Veggie Grill began offering a limited-edition Tuna Melt made with Good Catch’s plant-based tuna. The chain has also become part of the investment portfolio of KBW Ventures, whose CEO and founder is Saudi Arabian Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed.

“We believe our plant-based Crispy Buffalo Chickin’ Sandwich rivals any other fried chicken sandwich offered on the market,” said T.K. Pillan, founder and executive chairman of Veggie Grill. “All our menu items at Veggie Grill are meant to be familiar and delicious, for those that are embracing their conscious food journey and to showcase just how good plant-based food is today.”

Share article: share

share

share

email