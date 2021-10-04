Villa Dolce Launches Animal-Free Gelato in Collaboration With Perfect Day

Villa Dolce, the US’s top premium gelato brand in foodservice, has launched a vegan gelato range. The new offerings were created in partnership with animal-free dairy company Perfect Day.

The gelato is available in seven flavours — Sea Salt Vanilla & Honeycomb, Caramel Cold Brew, Chocolate all’Arancia, Strawberry After Dark, Burnt Caramel Praline, Pistachio Latte, and Tahitian Vanilla Bean.

The companies have also partnered to create four shelf-stable ready-to-bake vegan dessert mixes. They come in the flavours Cookie Dough, Pistachio Cake, Southern Brown Butter Cake, and Lava Cake.

America’s largest food redistributor, DOT Foods, will make the gelato and desserts available nationwide at various universities, restaurants, and hotels.

Dairy proteins without the cow

Perfect Day uses precision fermentation to make the dairy proteins whey and casein with no animal inputs. By using the proteins, the company’s customers can create animal-free dairy products which are said to be indistinguishable from their conventional counterparts.

Just last week, Perfect Day raised $350 million in its Series D funding round, bringing the total amount it has raised to $750 million. A report last year found that it was the industry leader and the most funded company in fermented foods. The company has also announced that it is moving into the vegan cheese category, having previously focused on ice cream.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Villa Dolce to create kinder, greener gelato and bakery products,” said Ravi Jhala, Perfect Day’s Global Head of Commercial. “With Villa Dolce’s broad reach to customers across the country, and their premium products, this collaboration is ideal for our first foray into the foodservice space.”

