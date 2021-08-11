Volkswagen Comments On Media Debate Over its Canteen Replacing Meat With Vegan Options

Since yesterday, VW‘s announcement to remove the popular currywurst from the menu of its canteen offering in Wolfsburg and replace it with plant-based options has been hotly debated in the German media, with even ex-Federal Chancellor and VW Supervisory Board member Gerhard Schröder intervening in the discussion.

As Volkswagen informed us in response to our enquiry, only the company restaurant at the brand headquarters is affected by the announcement, although VW maintains around 30 other company catering locations in Wolfsburg. In the company restaurant, the offer for vegan and vegetarian food selection will be greatly expanded in the coming weeks.

In the future, vegetable bowls, curries or pasta dishes – all vegetarian and vegan – will be offered, among other things. The only exception being that from time to time, the menu will also include some fish options. The Gastronomy and Catering team at the Volkswagen Service Factory has developed around 150 new recipes for this. After the summer break, no dishes with meat will be offered there.

One reason for the change in the menu is that many employees would like to see vegetarian or vegan alternatives on the menu. The Service Factory has already successfully tested such a concept at Volkswagen’s Hanover site where it has been very well received.

At the same time, the realignment is also taking place in the context of the increased focus on the issue of sustainability, since eating less meat is proven to reduce your carbon footprint.

For all employees who nevertheless do not want to do without currywurst and co., the company restaurant located a few meters across the street is the right address. And here, too, attention is being paid to improving the CO2 balance – the meat is to be purchased primarily regionally. In the future, meat dishes as well as vegetarian and vegan meals will also be offered in the numerous other company restaurants at the Wolfsburg plant.

In summary, the realignment means an expansion of Volkswagen’s existing food offering so that individual culinary preferences – with or without meat – will continue to be met in the future without the workforce having to restrict themselves.

