Wagamama Confirms 50% of Menu Will Be Plant-Based By October

UK restaurant chain wagamama this week launches its ‘Plant Pledge’ a campaign to encourage guests to eat more plant-based dishes to help tackle the climate emergency, in response to the UN’s latest environmental report.

In 2020, wagamama became the first major restaurant chain to offer vegan tuna, offering a product created with watermelon. For Veganuary this year the chain launched a range of new vegan menu options and stated its aim to make half its main menu options meatless by the end of 2021. Now, Global Executive Chef Steve Mangleshot and his team have confirmed that from 6th October, 50% of the menu will be officially plant-based.

From this week wagamama is urging guests to pledge a ‘small choice for big change’, whether that’s trialling plant-based for the first time or making one meal a week plant-based. As part of the Plant Pledge, wagamama will encourage people getting started on their journey by offering a free vegan side when they join.

Existing vegan options include: