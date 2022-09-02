Baja Fresh Adds Impossible Beef to Permanent Menu at All Locations

Mexican fast-casual chain Baja Fresh announces it is adding Impossible Meat Made From Plants as a permanent menu item across all 90 US locations. The rollout follows the chain’s successful trial of Impossible Meat that first launched in 2021.

In addition to keeping the current selection of Impossible dishes, Baja’s guests will also be able to choose the brand’s plant-based beef as a protein on almost any menu item.

The three staple Impossible dishes include:

Impossible Taco Combo – Three tacos with grilled corn tortillas filled with Impossible meat, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa baja and non-vegan cheese.

Fue go Impossible Burrito – Guacamole, black beans, Impossible meat, diablo salsa, salsa 6 chiles, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, shredded lettuce and non-vegan cheese and sour cream.

Impossible Bowl – Rice topped with roasted veggies, Impossible meat, avocado, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and non-vegan sour cream.

“When we added Impossible meat to our menus last year, the positive feedback from our customers was overwhelming, so we are thrilled to announce it has been added to our permanent menu,” said April Fogle, brand leader of Baja Fresh. “We can’t wait to continue our relationship with Impossible Foods and meet the growing demand for plant-based menu options.”

Menu-wide extension

The permanent placement is the latest foodservice success for Impossible, which recently began a trial of the limited-edition Impossible™ Original Chick’n Sandwich at select US Burger King locations.

“Impossible meat has been a hit with Baja Fresh’s customers, and we’re excited to see it extended across the entire menu,” said Dan Greene, senior vice president of North America sales at Impossible Foods. “The response has been great so far, and we think guests will be glad that Impossible is here to stay.”