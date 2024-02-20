Beleaf Announces Partnership with Dot Foods to Expand US Distribution Network

California-based meat alternatives company Beleaf has unveiled a new partnership with Dot Foods, one of North America’s largest food industry redistributors. This collaboration will leverage Dot Foods’ extensive distribution network to enhance the distribution of Beleaf’s plant-based products in the United States, including plant-based meats, eggs, snacks, and its award-winning shrimp.

Dot Foods provides access to over 125,000 products from more than 1,020 food industry manufacturers, including a range of plant-based products. Other plant-based companies have recently been leveraging Dot Foods’ extensive distribution network to increase the accessibility of their products.

Plant-based brands and Dot Foods

Miyoko’s Creamery has partnered with Dot Foods to help it scale its food service footprint, and Abbot’s Butcher is now available in all 50 states thanks to its collaboration with the distributor. Other plant-based companies that have secured partnerships with Dot include Planting Hope, The ISH Company, and OmniFoods.

Beleaf was founded in 2017 and has since had multiple recognitions for its plant-based shrimp, including the “Best Plant-Based Seafood” at the World Plant-Based Awards in 2022, “Best Seafood Alternative” at the World Plant-Based Innovation Awards in 2023, and a nomination for a NEXTY Award at Natural Products Expo East 2023 for *Best New Meat Alternative or Dairy Alternative.”

This new partnership aims to elevate Beleaf’s market presence, making its plant-based offerings readily available nationwide. The company cites that, as a result, consumers can expect to see more of its products in local grocery stores and supermarkets. However, the collaboration extends beyond retail channels, making inroads into the foodservice industry as well, including universities, restaurants, hospitals, hotels, and corporate dining facilities.