Belse Plant Cuisine Opens Largest Vegan Restaurant and Brewery in NYC

Belse Plant Cuisine recently opened an 11,000 sq. ft. restaurant, bar and brewery in Manhattan, making it the largest fully plant-based restaurant in NYC. Boasting 200 seats, the upscale restaurant has already attracted high-profile guests such Mayor Eric Adams, television host Gayle King, and Senator Corey Booker.

Located on Bowery Street, the sprawling establishment features two levels and a private vegan brewery, which Belse says is the only 3-vessel German brewhouse in Manhattan. Launched by the team behind LA’s celebrated Little Pine restaurant, Belse’s menu is crafted by chef Anthony Spino and offers a seasonal selection of plant-based pizza, pasta, burgers and vegetable entrees. Open for lunch, dinner and late-night dining, Belse also provides a weekend brunch, where it serves crowd favorites like banana pancakes, vegan chicken & waffles and mimosas.

In addition to the full-service bar, the brewery offers a rotating menu of house-made craft beer and ales, including pale lager, hefeweizen and blackberry ale. Before launching on the East Coast, Belse opened its first location in February 2022 in Dallas, TX to enthusiastic local acclaim.

Breaking records

When it comes to floor space, Belse isn’t the only plant-based eatery breaking records. In March, Boston’s PlantPub Boston announced plans to open the world’s largest vegan sports bar,with 8,000 sq. ft. and 250-seats, across from the city’s famed Fenway Park stadium.

At Belse, Chef Spino says the restaurant aims to push plant-based fine dining to new heights.

“Our restaurant and brewery is unlike anything else in the world,” Chef Spino told Secret NYC. “It’s a state-of-the-art brewery with elevated plant-based cuisine in the heart of the largest population center in the country and the greatest city in the world. The menu is region agnostic, as we all just want incredible food, made from the best ingredients, in a beautiful setting.”