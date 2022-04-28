Daily Harvest, a plant-based meal delivery service, announces the debut of Crumbles, the brand’s versatile new plant protein ingredient. Now available through Daily Harvest’s website, each unit includes three servings and sells for $9.79 each. Made from whole ingredients like lentils, nuts, vegetables and seeds, Crumbles contain 13 grams of protein per serving and are free gums, fillers, hydrogenated oils, GMOs, or any artificial additives.

Available in Walnut + Thyme and French Lentil + Leek varieties, Crumbles was created by Daily Harvest’s team of chefs and nutritionists. Both flavors feature a savory, herbaceous taste and can be quickly sauteed and added to tacos, pasta sauce, flatbreads or a wide range of recipes.

The products are easy to prepare and ready within minutes, offering a simple way to integrate more nutritious nuts, legumes and vegetables into diets, the company says.

Clean-label convenience

Founded in 2016, Daily Harvest delivers ready-to-eat harvest bowls, smoothies, soups and snacks that are 95% organic. In 2020, the company added four coconut-based ice cream flavors to its lineup, which was promoted in a song by ’90s R&B vocal group Boys II Men.

As part of its mission to make clean eating more accessible, all of Daily Harvest’s products are vegan, gluten-free and made without any preservatives or additives.

“As consumers demand more plant-based options, we’ve seen an explosion of products that meet their call for sustainability, but they often miss the mark on health and nutrition,” explained Rachel Drori, Founder and CEO of Daily Harvest. “With Crumbles, we’re delivering on both by harnessing the power of real plants. When grown right, fruits and vegetables hold the potential to help people live longer lives on a healthier planet.”