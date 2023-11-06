Daily Harvest Brings the Vegan Comfort Food with New Healthy Pasta Collection

Plant-based meal delivery service Daily Harvest has introduced a new collection of vegan, gluten-free pasta dishes. With this new release, Daily Harvest is expanding its menu beyond its classic smoothies, bowls, soups, and flatbreads, opening the door to a more diverse range of customers who are short on time but eager to explore healthy, plant-based alternatives.

The new collection presents three gluten-free varieties: Zucchini and Gigante Bean Primavera, Tomato Basil and Portobello Bolognese, and White Bean and Spinach Pesto. These dishes are designed to serve as main courses for two or as side options for families or groups.

Pasta, a classic comfort food

Pasta is a favorite among consumers of all ages, making it an ideal gateway to introduce vegan dining options to a broader audience. Jérôme Ibanez, co-owner of Pastan, recently commented in an interview with ProVeg, “Pasta itself remains something very important – who doesn’t like pasta? The demographic goes from two years old – we have toddlers coming in with parents who are very happy for them to have a pasta dish – to 99 years old or more. So the fact that it’s pasta is quite attractive. It’s comfort, it’s easy, it’s not novel; you know pretty much what you’re going to get.”

The key ingredients are noodles made from ancient grains and legumes, with each dish featuring at least five varieties of vegetables and providing a protein content of 8 grams or more, along with a generous portion of dietary fiber. All offerings are free from dairy, refined oils, fillers, and added starches.

In celebration of the launch, participants in the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon will have the opportunity to sample the new collection at Bandit Running’s pop-up at Shopify NY on November 4-5.

Additionally, Daily Harvest has collaborated with New York fashion brand Dauphinette and its founder Olivia Cheng on a collection of home items inspired by pasta, along with a hand-sewn pasta dress, which are both coming November 9th.

The Pasta by Daily Harvest collection is now available at DailyHarvest.com, with each dish priced at $9.79.