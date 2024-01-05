VFC and Grubby Join Forces for Exclusive Vegan Fried Chick*n Menu for Veganuary

Two leading UK vegan food companies, the famous fried chick*n brand VFC and Grubby, a recipe kit startup, have partnered to offer exclusive high-protein dishes for Veganuary.

VFC will be Grubby’s “breaded chick*n partner,” adding three new recipes: Crispy Chicken Burger, Korean Fried Chicken, and Chicken Katsu Curry. The brand’s southern fried chicken range will add a protein-rich alternative to Grubby’s healthy fakeaway and street food 2024 menu. The collaboration will expand to provide five new recipes during the year.

Alison Reilly, Head of Marketing for VFC, said: “As the leading plant-based meal kit in the market, partnering with Grubby is a fantastic way to convert new consumers to the incredible taste of VFC and realise our mission to spare as many chickens’ lives as possible. The recipes taste phenomenal, and we are thrilled to be joining forces with Grubby to deliver delicious, ethical and sustainable plant-based meals together.”

New proteins to the Grubby range

Martin Holden-White founded Grubby in 2020. The startup marked its debut as the first 100% plant-based recipe kit provider, aiming to make plant-based cooking more accessible, enjoyable, and environmentally friendly.

Grubby began as a B2B business delivering to offices before pivoting into D2C during the pandemic. Now, it is the biggest of its kind in the UK, offering 17 weekly recipe options to its customers.

The company reports successfully delivering over a million meals to its 56,000 customer base, bringing its revenues to exceed £4M and a threefold increase in customer spending in the past year. Recently, Grubby launched three recipe kits at Tesco, marking its first retail expansion.

The brand has received various accolades, including the Social Impact Award from Startups 100 and the prestigious B Corp certification.

Holden-White shares: “VFC Chick*n is such a crowd-pleaser, as well as being protein-rich, bringing something new to the Grubby recipe range. Joining forces felt like a no-brainer and we can’t wait to see how these incredible dishes go down with our customers.”