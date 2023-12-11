HelloFresh Predicts Growing Demand for Plant-Based Proteins

Meal kit provider HelloFresh has published the results of a survey regarding plant-based foods among consumers in Germany, the UK, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.
The company states that, as the “owner of the richest and largest customer database on taste preferences,” it can reveal that, globally, the number of flexitarians among HelloFresh customers has grown significantly, that it can predict a growing demand for plant-based proteins, and that in its primary market of Germany, the number of consumers who chose a vegan option quadrupled over the course of this year.
Consumers believe plant-based is better for climate
“Half of consumers surveyed said they wouldn’t follow plant-based diets because they find it too hard to cook. HelloFresh’s approach is very unique. We don’t just send customers the ingredients, we also support them throughout the cooking process. This gives us the chance to help customers to try out plant-based food in recipes which we are confident they will love. We want to show them it can be very delicious to use ingredients that are better for the environment, ” commentsTilman Eichstädt, COO Upstream at HelloFresh.