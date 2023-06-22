Hooray Foods’ Plant-Based Bacon Now Available on Hungryroot and Purple Carrot

Hooray Foods announces its award-winning plant-based bacon is now available via Hungryroot and Purple Carrot, two US meal kit and grocery services. By expanding its online footprint, Hooray says its bacon can now be accessed by more consumers without needing to visit a physical store.

At Hungryroot, an all-in-one recipe and grocery service, Hooray Foods’ bacon will be incorporated into step-by-step recipes for dishes like BLTs and macaroni and cheese. Customers can also select the bacon as a single grocery item. Vegan meal kit leader Purple Carrot will add Hooray Foods’ bacon to its diverse selection of grocery offerings, and customers can also add the item to any recipe.

Named “Best Breakfast Meat”

Made with a “wholesome combination” of ingredients, Hooray Foods’ bacon is said to closely mimic the taste and texture of pork bacon, but with 65% fewer calories, 75% less fat and 40% less sodium. The product is also allergy-friendly.

Today, Hooray Foods revealed the bacon was named “Best Breakfast Meat Product of the Year” at the 2023 Mindful Awards, an annual competition that recognizes CPG companies commitment to mindful business practices, such as fair wages, use of recycling and offering healthy products made with natural ingredients. Hooray Foods’ top ranking means it was deemed superior to its animal-based meat competitors.

In addition to grocery delivery services, the bacon is also available at over 1,000 retail locations across the US, including Whole Foods Market, Wegman’s, Raley’s, and Good Eggs. To date, Hooray Foods has raised over $2.7M in funding.

“It’s a joy to partner with Hungryroot and Purple Carrot on empowering consumers to explore new culinary horizons and delicious plant-based options,” said Sri Artham, founder and CEO of Hooray Foods. “This launch reflects the growing demand for more sustainable and ethical food options, and we’re honored to be a part of it.”