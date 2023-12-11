Plantega’s $5 Vegan Subs: Showcasing Top Plant-Based Brands in NYC

Plantega, known for its innovative plant-based deli-in-store concept, is launching a special promotion for $5 Vegan Subs, available exclusively for online delivery through DoorDash in New York City. This campaign, reminiscent of Subway’s renowned $5 Footlong promotion, features six unique plant-based subs aimed at making plant-based foods more accessible and showcasing the ingredients from top plant-based brands.

The $5 Vegan Sub menu features six options: the Wicked Meatball Sub, Chicken Tender Sub, Philly Meatball Sub, Ham & Cheese Sub, BBQ Meatball Sub, and Turkey & Cheese Sub. These sandwiches are crafted using ingredients from leading US plant-based companies such as Pleese Cheese, Prime Roots, WayFare Foods, and Fabalish.

Plantega operates in over 50 bodegas across New York City, offering a unique deli-in-store model that provides a turnkey solution enabling independent grocers and bodegas to prep and sell plant-based sandwiches.

Founder and CEO Nil Zacharias emphasizes the mission of Plantega, stating, “We are on a mission to make plant-based food easier to access everywhere. Our solution to the complex challenge of shifting eating habits and getting more people to try plant-based foods is to make cost-effective, convenient, and craveworthy options widely available through our unique deli-in-store model.”

Partnership changes and menu expansion

Earlier this year, Plantega expanded its menu and underwent a significant change in its plant-based brand partnerships. The company replaced Beyond Meat with Karana, introducing sausages and burgers made from jackfruit for a cleaner-label option. Daring Foods replaced Rebellyous, and Wicked Kitchen’s meatballs were added to the menu.

In an interview with vegconomist, Zacharias highlighted the broader implications of Plantega’s mission, commenting, “The food system is far too complicated for one company or one solution to fix its myriad problems. However, transitioning to a plant-forward food system and reducing reliance on industrial animal agriculture has numerous positive benefits. The real question is, how quickly can we accelerate this shift?”

This delivery-only offer is available for a limited time from December 11-17, 2023. Customers in New York City can access this offer by searching “Plantega” on DoorDash.