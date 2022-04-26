    • The Planting Hope Company Partners With Leading Meal Delivery Service Freshly

    April 26, 2022
    Categories
    Delivery Services
    Planting Hope RightRice paella
    ©The Planting Hope Co

    The Planting Hope Company Inc., a female-led company based in Canada which became publicly listed last November, announces a partnership with Freshly, America’s leading meal subscription service.

    Planting Hope operates Hope and Sesame, the world’s first commercial sesame milk, winner of Best Milk Alternative at Plant-Based World New York. The company acquired RightRice for US$7 million in early 2022.

    RightRice Veggie Rice will now feature in Freshly’s latest offering – Spanish-Style RightRice with Green Olives, Fennel & Roasted Almonds – a vegan twist on Spanish paella. Says Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope: “We are thrilled to be Freshly’s first branded ingredient partner and to have RightRice® highlighted in this plant-powered twist on Spanish paella.”

    CEO & Co-Founder Julia Stamberger, Planting Hope
    CEO & Co-Founder Julia Stamberger, ©Planting Hope

    “Since the acquisition of the RightRice® brand, we are continuing to capitalize on its growth potential to breakthrough channels outside of traditional brick and mortar retailers. Working with Freshly’s direct-to-consumer model that delivers over one million meals every week will help RightRice® gain greater exposure and entry into households and businesses across North America,” adds Stamberger.

    “At Freshly, we know our customers value foods that not only taste great, but also make eating well effortless,” comments Freshly’s Vice President, Strategic Partnerships Jeannette Cornell. “RightRice® is one of our favorite products that aligns with this nutritious-meets-convenient philosophy. It also fits perfectly within Freshly’s Purely Plant menu which helps customers incorporate minimally processed plant-based meals into their routines.”

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address