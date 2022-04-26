The Planting Hope Company Partners With Leading Meal Delivery Service Freshly

The Planting Hope Company Inc., a female-led company based in Canada which became publicly listed last November, announces a partnership with Freshly, America’s leading meal subscription service.

Planting Hope operates Hope and Sesame, the world’s first commercial sesame milk, winner of Best Milk Alternative at Plant-Based World New York. The company acquired RightRice for US$7 million in early 2022.

RightRice Veggie Rice will now feature in Freshly’s latest offering – Spanish-Style RightRice with Green Olives, Fennel & Roasted Almonds – a vegan twist on Spanish paella. Says Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope: “We are thrilled to be Freshly’s first branded ingredient partner and to have RightRice® highlighted in this plant-powered twist on Spanish paella.”

“Since the acquisition of the RightRice® brand, we are continuing to capitalize on its growth potential to breakthrough channels outside of traditional brick and mortar retailers. Working with Freshly’s direct-to-consumer model that delivers over one million meals every week will help RightRice® gain greater exposure and entry into households and businesses across North America,” adds Stamberger.

“At Freshly, we know our customers value foods that not only taste great, but also make eating well effortless,” comments Freshly’s Vice President, Strategic Partnerships Jeannette Cornell. “RightRice® is one of our favorite products that aligns with this nutritious-meets-convenient philosophy. It also fits perfectly within Freshly’s Purely Plant menu which helps customers incorporate minimally processed plant-based meals into their routines.”