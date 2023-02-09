Vegan Asian Street Food by RIP Foods Now Available for Delivery in Berlin & Potsdam

Plant-based Asian street food by RIP Foods is now available for delivery in the German cities of Berlin and Potsdam, after the Barcelona-based brand partnered with GoTiger.

Founded last year, GoTiger is an app providing same-day delivery of Asian groceries. From this month, users will be able to order RIP’s chicken katsu, Korean BBQ bao, gyozas, spring rolls, and more.

“What’s particularly exciting about this collaboration is that because Asian food provides many meat-free options, we have a large number of customers with a natural affinity for great-tasting vegan food. The new range we are launching with RIP Foods has exactly that, great-tasting Asian food which is 100% plant-based,” said Cathal Corcoran, co-founder of GoTiger.

“A more sustainable tomorrow”

RIP launched its first product, plant-based chicken made with a unique production process called Meatrix, at the beginning of last year. A few months later, this was followed by what were claimed to be the first plant-based gyozas on the Spanish food service market.

RIP then raised €625,000 in a pre-seed funding round, which the startup said would be used to double the size of its team and increase restaurant sales.

“The mission of RIP Foods is to empower individuals to disrupt the conventional and reinvent the future, beginning with food,” said Kevin Forssmann, founder and CEO of RIP Foods. “We harness science, innovation, and design to redirect the world to a more sustainable tomorrow, starting with an addictive line of animal-free street food products. We are super excited to collaborate with GoTiger on this launch; they are testing the boundaries of conventional Asian grocery, just like us with the meat industry.”