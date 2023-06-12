Spain’s New Vungr Service Delivers Burgers Featuring Heura Patties and Väcka Cheese

Barcelona-based Hunger Brands has announced the launch of a new 100% vegan brand tailored explicitly for delivery called Vungr, created in collaboration with plant-based meat company Heura Foods and vegan cheese startup Väcka.

Vungr is a 100% vegan burger brand targeting vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, and even meat lovers, looking for convenient animal protein-free options.

Vungr’s burgers come in pita-bread style buns and, according to the brand, are the first of their kind in the Spanish market. Its range includes Classic Vegan, Four Cheeses, Not Pollo, Porteña Vegan, and Truvada Vegan. It launched initially at Glovo and Uber Eats, but the company announced expansion plans across Spain soon.

In addition to its burger offerings, Vungr’s menu includes Not Pollo fingers by Heura in various flavors.

Heura+ Väcka =Vungr

The new burgers feature Heura’s beef burger patties, which recently won 2nd place in abillion’s world’s 10 best plant-based burgers, and Väcka’s melon seed and olive oil-based cheese, to deliver a “unique taste.”

A brand which needs to introduction; Heura recently raised more than 2.6 million euros in 48 hours. In 2020, the company launched its famous burger patty with an innovative fat analog based on extra virgin olive.

Based in Barcelona, Väcka produces cheeses made from melon seeds and olive oil, which were recognized by Carrefour last year and named one of the winners of the Carrefour Plant-Based Contest. In February, the startup raised €1.1 million to improve and expand its cheese production.

Hunger Brands builds food brands and offers solutions for foodservice operators to optimize commercial kitchens to increase food sales and profit.

“It is specifically tailored for delivery, ensuring it maintains its temperature for over an hour, doesn’t drip, can be shared, and is 100% vegan,” said Hunger Brands on LinkedIn.