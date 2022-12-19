Splendid Spoon Partners With Vegan Brands for New Category of Meal Deliveries

US plant-based meal delivery service Splendid Spoon has joined forces with Violife, Dr. Praeger, and Afia for a new category of meals called Dishes.

The meals differ from Splendid Spoon’s previous offerings in that they have larger portion sizes. There are six options in the category:

Vegan Chick’n Parm Dish with Red Lentil Penne & Green Beans — made with Violife Just Like Mozzarella Shreds and Dr. Praeger’s Chickenless Breasts.

Simplifying healthy eating

The Dishes add to Splendid Spoon’s existing range of over 65 meals, which includes soups, grain and noodle bowls, green juices, smoothies, and wellness shots. The meals can be prepared in minutes and are available for delivery in all lower 48 states.

In February, Splendid Spoon raised $12 million in a Series B funding round. The female-led brand said it would use the capital to continue its mission of simplifying healthy plant-based eating.

“I created Splendid Spoon to take the work and guesswork out of healthy eating so that we can spend more time on our well-being, family, and professional ambitions,” said founder and co-CEO Nicole Centeno. “Dishes were made for any time you need a complete, fast, and ultra-satisfying meal, ready whenever you are, to power you in between busy schedules and life’s biggest moments.”