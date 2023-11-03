Vegan Food Delivery Soars in Chile as Uber Eats Sees 45% Increase in Vegan Offerings

To celebrate Vegan World Month with good news, the charity Veganuary and Uber Eats have revealed positive findings from their latest research on vegan food delivery in Chile: more restaurants are offering vegan food on the app.

Figures from the analysis show that the vegan category of Uber Eats has experienced a 45% increase compared to the previous year. And interestingly, it has already surpassed the 2022 growth mark so far this year.

“We have seen that there is a great interest on the part of app users to open up to new options. At the same time, restaurants and associated businesses have made an effort to satisfy these new consumer trends, offering much more. Therefore, we believe that this is a trend that will continue to grow”, says Verónica Jadue, communications manager at Uber Eats Chile.

When looking at consumer preferences, the research unveiled that the app’s most requested vegan dishes are wraps, salads, cheeseburgers, Margherita pizzas, sushi, shawarmas, vegetable soups or creams (especially pumpkin), and vegan gohan (a Japanese rice dish). In addition, according to the study, most vegan orders are placed on weekends, including Fridays; however, Mondays follow behind.

“Thanks to the analysis conducted together with Uber Eats, we can see the great diversity of plant-based options offered by restaurants through delivery and also how the vegan offer continues to grow year by year, with a diversity of flavors and types of food,” commented Mauricio Serrano, director of Veganuary Latin America.

Lastly, since the app is available in 13 regions and 22 cities, the study also revealed which cities order more vegan food: Santiago, Valparaíso, and Concepción ranked first, second, and third respectively, followed by Antofagasta and Rancagua. “The regions, both in the north and south of the country, are not left behind in the supply and demand for plant-based food,” says Veganuary.

In recent years, Chile has caught up with the plant-based trend. A study by Ipsos and Vegetarianos Hoy found that 73% of Chileans were likely to consume high-quality plant-based products. Another study suggests that 46% of Chileans (from the sample) consume less animal products.

As demand grows, the availability of plant-based products becomes more extensive. For example, according to ICB Food Service, plant-based product sales in food service increased by 41% in 2022 in the country (as also seen in this research).

“Today there is a wide range of plant-based substitutes that allow us to try delicious meals, not only hamburgers or salads, but also more specific dishes or preparations such as sushi, shawarmas or pizzas, because it is possible to ‘veganize’ practically all preparations. We are very happy that more and more restaurants and businesses can incorporate more vegan options in their menus,” Serrano added.