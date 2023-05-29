Vegan Meal Delivery Service Planty Reports Over 300,000 Meals Sold Since Launch

UK-based vegan delivery service Planty has reported that it is now selling 10,000 meals per month, with more than 300,000 meals sold since its launch in 2020.

Planty’s success has been accelerated through partnerships with several major plant-based brands; its bestselling Not-a-Chicken Tikka Masala is made using Heura’s chicken-style chunks, while Meatless Farm products are used for the Roast Dinner and Polpette Alfredo. The BBQ Beef Enchilada and the soon-to-launch Korean Bibimbap are made with Fable’s plant-based beef.

A new meal made with Better Nature tempeh is set to launch this summer, and three of Planty’s existing meals — the Buddha Bowl, Sweet Chilli Tempeh Stir Fry, and Tempeh Lasagne — will also begin using Better Nature products.

In 2022, Planty’s Not-a-Chicken Tikka Masala and Sticky Date Pudding received Great Taste Awards. The brand’s Yaki-Miso Udon Noodles also received a Great Taste Award in 2021.

Shifting perceptions

Planty offers dishes created by a team of Michelin-starred chefs, said to be restaurant-quality and made with fresh, natural ingredients. After a trial in London in 2019, the service launched nationwide in 2020, as the pandemic led to a surge in demand for plant-based food and home deliveries. All meals come in minimal and fully recyclable packaging.

A few months after its launch, Planty secured £150,000 in seed funding from Veg Capital, which the company said it would use to execute its production roadmap and accelerate the growth of its social and environmental mission. Further raises in 2021 took the company’s total funding to around £1.46 million.

“Planty is here to shift perceptions around plant-based food. It’s good for you, good for the planet, and super tasty! Eating more plants is no longer a fringe idea, and with more of us giving it a go every year, we’re heading in the right direction,” the company told vegconomist in 2020.