NYC’s Eleven Madison Park Unveils Eleven Madison Home Plant-Based Meal Delivery

Eleven Madison Park, NYC’s premier fine dining restaurant, introduces Eleven Madison Home – a weekly meal subscription service designed to encourage more plant-based eating. Chef and owner David Humm announced the new service, which currently only delivers to the Manhattan area, one year after the restaurant famously converted to a 100% plant-based menu.

Eleven Madison Home offers fully prepared, ready-to-heat items on a weekly changing menu. Created to provide a day’s worth of vegan meals and snacks, The Weekly Box includes a rotating assortment of breakfast, lunch, dinner, soup, dessert and fresh produce.

The current menu features Whole-Grain Oatmeal with Roasted Pecan Butter and Rhubard Compote, Tortilla Soup with Hominy, Black Bean & Crispy Tortillas and Mushroom Kebab with Israeli Couscous. Box prices start at $150 for a single-person serving and range up to $285 for a larger box that feeds two.

Delivering abundance

According to Humm, the content inside each box is intended to provoke joy and wonder. “[E]ven though we say that each box is meant to cover a day of meals, you will probably have plenty left over. This is about abundance,” he says. “We want it to feel almost like Christmas morning when the box arrives. It’s about giving people that sense of discovery.”

By offering world-class flavors at home, Eleven Madison Home says it hopes to make falling in love with a plant-based lifestyle a lot easier and more fun.

A true luxury

As Humm asserts, “Almost every night, when it comes time for me to greet guests in our dining room, I hear a compliment along the lines of, ‘If I could eat this way, I would be plant-based all the time.’ To adjust our habits isn’t easy. That is especially true when it comes to food. But it can happen little by little, as long as it does not feel like a sacrifice. It has to be as fun and delicious as possible. In this case, a true luxury.”