Germany: Burger King Launches Plant-Based SpongeBob Inspired Bikini Bottom Burger

Inspired by cartoon character SpongeBob (whose home is called Bikini Bottom in the popular series), Burger King Germany launches the Bikini Bottom Burger with vegetable patty and pineapple sauce, available in a standard size or junior deal for kids. The “patty is not a meat alternative … just without meat,” notes BK.



Burger King, the pioneer in meat-free burgers in Germany, now offers customers another plant-based alternative, and instead of imitating the taste of beef, chicken, or fish, the fast food chain has developed a new vegetable patty product. It consists of salsify, beets, other vegetables, and herbs, is tender on the inside but firm to the bite in consistency and crispy on the outside, according to the chain.



In the Bikini Bottom Burger, the patty is served in a classic hamburger bun, combined with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, along with a “secret formula” pineapple sauce. The website’s small print states of its suitability for vegans: “All ingredients are free of animal ingredients and the vegetable patty is fried in a French fryer. The burger is prepared in the same kitchen as the meat, cheese, etc.”

Tim Lenke, Senior Manager Product Management & Innovation, describes the new product as follows: “The Bikini Bottom Burger delights small and large SpongeBob® fans alike. From a culinary point of view, the burger evokes the feeling of a tropical beach day with its mix of sweet, fruity, and salty. We have developed the vegetable patty and the pineapple sauce especially for this purpose. The patty is not a meat alternative, but rather offers a fun-tastic burger for the whole family – just without meat.”

The Bikini Bottom Burger is available individually, as part of the menu, or as a Jr. King Meal at all participating restaurants and only while stocks last.

More information at: burgerking.de