Burger King UK Launches Vegan Katsu Curry Burgers

Burger King UK has added two new vegan burgers to its expanding plant-based menu. The new vegan offerings are part of a Japanese-inspired Katsu Curry range, available as of today until September 2022 in participating restaurants.

The Plant-based Katsu Chilli Whopper and the Katsu Vegan Royale feature Burger King’s signature plant-based patties with chilli sauce, crispy onion, pickled slaw and katsu curry sauce. Both burgers are served in vegan-friendly buns and cost the same as their meat-based counterparts; The Katsu Royale is £6.29 and the Katsu Chilli Whopper £7.29.

50% plant-based by 2030

In 2021 Burger King’s UK CEO made the announcement that the fast-food giant’s menu would be 50% meatless by 2030. The company has added Vegan Society certified menu items across the world, including chicken nuggets and the Vegan Royale. Burger King also recently launched the Big King Vegetal in Portugal with more countries to follow.