Burger King’s London Vegan Outlet Will Serve La Vie’s Game-Changing Bacon

Burger King is to open its first fully vegan restaurant in London for a month’s trial after years of preparation, as widely reported yesterday. It is now revealed that La Vie‘s groundbreaking vegan bacon will be part of the menu, marking its UK debut.

The fast-growing startup which has already taken France by storm with multiple food service partnerships and this January received 25 million Euros from high profile angel investors including Natalie Portman, posted today on social media: “The first 100% vegan Burger King is opening in London (Leicester Square) on Monday, and guess which vegan bacon was chosen for its burgers? Yes, it’s us!

“After only 6 months of existence, one of the biggest fast-food chains is already opening its burgers to us (and what burgers!) and inviting us to bask on a nice slice of Violife cheese.”

The restaurant in Leicester Square will open its doors on March 14th, serving vegan versions of its classic products, plus some new additions, like the Vegan Nugget Burger, Vegan Chilli Cheeze Bites, Bakon Double Cheeze XL, and the Cheeze & Bakon Royale. The chain’s recently launched Katsu sandwiches will also be available, along with Ben & Jerry’s® Cookie on Cookie Dough Non-Dairy Ice Cream. There will also be an all-vegan children’s menu.

BK’s global sustainability & meat-free moves



The new fully vegan endeavour in London is part of Burger King’s pledge to be 50% meat-free by 2030. Burger King has been offering more and more meatless options at its locations across the globe. In 2021 the chain opened a meat-free popup in Berlin and also in Spain, in collaboration with The Vegetarian Butcher, expressing plans to replace many of its meat options with vegetarian and vegan options. Plant-based menu options have been added to BK menus around the world, including Portugal earlier this week.

The fast-food giant is taking an extra step regarding its sustainability measures by launching a recycling system along with a national cup recycling scheme, allowing patrons to bring in cups from other participating brands to be recycled.

PETA has chimed in on the initiative. “PETA applauds the UK’s first all-vegan Burger King – a whopping great step in the right direction for animals and the environment. The planet needs a game-changing shift away from meat to combat the climate emergency, and Burger King is leading the way,” said Dawn Carr, director of vegan corporate projects for PETA.