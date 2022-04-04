Plant-Based Chain Next Level Burger Debuts Good Catch Crispy Fish Burger

Alt-seafood brand Good Catch and US plant-based restaurant chain Next Level Burger have joined forces to launch the vegan Crispy Fish Burger.

The burger is made with Good Catch’s Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillet and topped with lemon-herb mayo, organic lettuce, tomato, and plant-based American cheese. Served on an organic white bun, the burger will be available from April 1-30 at all Next Level Burger restaurants.

Next Level describes itself as the US’ first plant-based burger chain. The company currently has seven locations, but has announced plans to quadruple this figure by 2025. 10% of profits from the Crispy Fish Burger will go to the Ocean Blue Project, a nonprofit removing plastic pollution from the oceans.

Good Catch partnerships

Previously, Good Catch has entered into partnerships with other burger chains for limited-edition menu items. Last year, the brand collaborated with Spike Mendelsohn’s PLNT Burger for the Save the Bay Fillet, made with Good Catch’s Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillet. Two limited-edition Good Catch burgers were also offered at Bareburger in 2021.

The brand’s co-founders, Chad Sarno and Chris Kerr, were last year named UBS Global Visionaries for their work in creating sustainable alternatives to seafood.

“As a plant-based chef and vegan, the work we are doing at Good Catch is of the utmost importance on my journey to make a real, positive influence for many generations to come,” said Sarno. “This recognition is such an honor, and I am confident that it will help our work have a greater global impact, and us to grow as innovators in the plant-based industry and beyond.”

