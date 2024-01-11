Dave’s Hot Chicken Embraces Plant-Forward Trend With Cauliflower ‘NOT Chicken’

Los Angeles-based fast-food chain Dave’s Hot Chicken has introduced a plant-based menu option for the first time in its seven-year history. Named “Dave’s NOT Chicken,” the new offering consists of Cauliflower Sliders and Bites, available at all 180 locations across the United States and Canada.

The Cauliflower Sliders and Bites are crafted from a fresh, whole head of cauliflower that is hand-sliced, breaded, seasoned, and fried to order, featuring the signature spices that have made Dave’s Hot Chicken a favorite among customers. The menu item allows guests to choose from seven spice levels, ranging from No Spice to Reaper.

Dave’s Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps expressed the brand’s commitment to satisfying customer demands, stating, “For years, our fans have been asking us to make a meatless option that has all the flavor, crunch, and spice of our Hot Chicken. After spending weeks in the test kitchen testing countless different products, just like the founders did back in the parking lot pop-up days, we’ve created a meat alternative that’s so tasty, even our most dedicated Hot Chicken loyalists will want to try it.”

Growing trend in plant-forward options

Dave’s Hot Chicken’s expansion into plant-based offerings aligns with the notable shift in consumer demand with an increased demand for plant-forward foods rather than alternative meat products. Global agri giant ADM’s culinary trends report for the EMEA region highlighted the appeal of wholesome, plant-forward dishes.

Producers of plant-forward products are experiencing an increasing demand, with companies such as Actual Veggies specializing in burgers made from unprocessed vegetables and legumes, steering away from meat imitation. Wholly Veggie incorporates cauliflower into its plant-based appetizers, while Plant Provisions creates plant-based deli meats using sweet potatoes, parsnips, bell peppers, and beets.

Whole Foods Market’s 2024 Food Trend Report also supports the emphasis on plant-forward options, signaling a shift in consumer preferences towards more natural and less processed choices. The report highlights the trend of “Put the ‘Plant’ Back in ‘Plant-Based,” spotlighting brands that prioritize simplicity and whole food ingredients.

Instagrammable marketing

Several Dave’s Hot Chicken locations have changed their signage to “Dave’s NOT Chicken” to encourage consumers to create social media content around the launch. These locations, spanning cities such as Boston, Dallas, New York, Milwaukee, Phoenix, San Diego, and Tampa, offer a visually appealing background for content creation.

To promote the new menu items further, the company unveiled a 3D billboard in Los Angeles at the Moxy Hotel near the Crypto.com Arena and LA Convention Center. The billboard features Dave, the company’s mascot, highlighting the Not Chicken menu items.

Dave’s NOT Chicken is available for a limited time at all Dave’s Hot Chicken locations. The chain has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the US, Middle East, and Canada and plans to open 90-plus locations this year.