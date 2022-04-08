Vegan Fast-Food Brand BVRGER Opens New Site in London’s Spitalfields Market

UK plant-based fast-food brand BVRGER has announced the opening of a second site in Spitalfields Market, London. The new location adds to the brand’s existing site in Kensington.

BVRGER offers a range of flame-grilled plant-based burgers, including its bestselling southern-style breaded Chickɘn Burger. Extras such as vegan bacon and cheese are available, along with brioche and charcoal buns. Customers can also order sides such as truffle fries and chickɘn bites, and desserts like vegan soft serve.

Aggressive but realistic growth

BVRGER is currently in the process of fundraising and says it has an “aggressive but realistic” growth strategy that will allow it to expand across London, the UK, and even internationally. Already, the company has won a London hospitality award and secured a brand partnership with a Premier League football team.

Plant-based in London

London is home to numerous plant-based eateries and delivery services, with more opening on a regular basis. Long-established restaurant chain Mildreds just opened its sixth location in Covent Garden, while delivery service DAD launched last year to provide affordable plant-based lunches. Large chains such as Pizza Express have even opened fully vegan locations in the British capital.

“Old Spitalfields Market is the perfect location to begin the expansion of the brand,” said BVRGER co-founder Jeremy Ford-Young. “We are delighted to be opening a new BVRGER store in such an iconic location, within a community that we believe shares our passion for high quality, sustainable convenience food.”

