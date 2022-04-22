McDonald’s Germany Introduces Vegan McFlurry Ice Cream

McDonald’s Germany launches a vegan chocolate soft ice cream base for McFlurry® and McSundae® which can be ordered with vegan KitKat® wafer pieces and a vegan strawberry sauce.

“Vegan and vegetarian meals have not been a niche trend for a long time – and we as a brand also want to and will continue to develop here. Becoming better also means breaking new ground – for our company and our planet,” says Susan Schramm, Marketing Director of McDonald’s Germany. “Our new vegan chocolate soft serve combination brings even more variety to our colourful McFlurry world and thus meets the exact taste of our dessert fans.”

The vegan McFlurry items are to remain as a permanent offering in Germany and we will report more on further markets.