Neat Burger Continues its Epic Expansion with First-Ever Italian Location

The UK vegan fast food chain Neat Burger, backed by the famous animal and environmental activists Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, has gained media attention in Italy.

As revealed by local newspapers, the first-ever Neat Burger in Italy will open its doors in Milan on November 15, 2023. The new restaurant will be inside Merlata Bloom, a newly opened mega mall in Cascina Merlata, a district of the Northern city.

The chain will offer its popular menu of plant-based versions of all-American classics, including burgers, shakes, wraps, and sandwiches. However, to make it more local, the chain will introduce Italian products, such as pesto and mozzarella, said Italy24. Moreover, according to Green Me, the Milanese eatery will feature table service, taking inspiration from its Dubai outlet.

A strong vegan brand

With eight London (UK) locations and two overseas stores, one in NYC (US) and another in Dubai (UAE), this expansion marks the company’s first foothold in a European Market.

In 2022, after launching its first QSR in the US, the company revealed plans to open new stores in Dubai and Italy (without revealing the location). Last May, the company raised $18 million, led by private institutional investment firm B-Flexion, to expand its global reach.

The company, which has reported like-for-like sales up 20% in the first quarter of 2023 at its UK locations, has plans to continue expanding its business model into other international markets.

In the US, Neat Burger has partnered with various plant-based food brands to offer high-quality vegan alternatives at its Nolita location. With Omnifood, the chain introduced two plant-based seafood options featuring OMNI Golden Fillet. In collaboration with Chunk Foods, Neat Burger launched a special Chunk Steak Sandwich in the heart of Manhattan. With Tindel Foods and Eat Just Inc., the chain added to its menu the TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage and JUST Egg breakfast sandwich and breakfast burrito.

Tommaso Chiabra, co-founder of Neat Burger, shared in May: “With the successful launch of our New York location and record first quarter under our belt, we have demonstrated the strength of our brand. We are now well-positioned to bring our award-winning plant-based food to the growing number of consumers in the US and worldwide who are embracing a healthier and more flexitarian lifestyle.”