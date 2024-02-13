Neat Burger Announces Rebrand to “Neat” with New Look and Focus on Fresh, Healthy Ingredients

Plant-based fast food concept Neat Burger has announced that it will rebrand to Neat, rolling out a new menu featuring “brighter, healthier and fresher” ingredients.

The rebrand is a response to customer feedback and will feature a new look and feel at physical locations, along with the removal of self-service tablets in favor of more interactive customer service. In terms of menu offerings, the change will cater to growing consumer preferences for natural, whole food plant-based meals.

The new concept was soft-launched at Neat Victoria and Neat Soho yesterday, February 12, and will officially open at these locations, along with Neat Camden, on February 19. Neat Wembley, along with the chain’s international locations in New York City and Milan, will follow later in the year.

Aiming to become “the healthier choice”, Neat will provide new dishes such as superfood salads and fresh-baked organic ciabattas. The signature Neat Burger will remain available but with a healthier recipe developed in-house. Two new burgers — the Superfood Fritti and Smash Burger — will also be on the menu as part of a new Better Burgers category. All food will be cooked from scratch, using ingredients made in-house or sourced locally.

“A very exciting time”

Neat has seen significant success following its US expansion, with sales in NYC beating expectations after the store opened last year. The company raised $18 million in Series B funding, from investors including longtime backer Lewis Hamilton, last May. However, Neat announced in November that it would be closing four London locations due to decreased footfall and rising costs.

“This initiative has been driven by our unique advantage and the proximity to our guests, which we see as our superpower,” said Zack Bishti, co-founder and CEO of Neat. “With four years of consistent feedback, we’re evolving to meet changing consumer needs in nutrition, taste preferences, and dining convenience, namely working with delivery partners to double our radius across the city.

“As we adapt to consumer requests shifting to an increase in healthier options, we look forward to welcoming a new audience to experience the next chapter of Neat. This 360-brand evolution is a very exciting time for us, and we look forward to rolling out the evolved brand across our London and international estate.”