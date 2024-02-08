New Zealand Franchise of Vegan Fast Food Chain Lord of the Fries Goes on the Market for $1.2M

Bruce Craig, who owns the New Zealand master franchise rights for Australia-based vegan fast food chain Lord of the Fries, has put the business on the market for $1.2 million.

Craig bought the rights in 2016, and has since helped the franchise grow to six stores across New Zealand — two in Auckland and one each in Wellington, Christchurch, Botany, and Hamilton. The chain was turning over $3.5 million before the pandemic, but the lockdowns and ensuing move to working from home have reduced sales. However, business is said to be improving as more workers return to the office. Lord of the Fries has 25 employees across its New Zealand stores.

Craig and his wife are now looking to sell the business as they are moving abroad. They told The Post that they hope to find a buyer who will take on the master franchise along with all company-owned and franchisee stores.

“We would love it to go to a family-based business or individual who understands why Lord of the Fries exists and that we’re trying to disrupt the fast food industry with a plant-based offering,” said Craig.

Purpose-driven company

Lord of the Fries was founded in Australia, where the franchise has 19 stores. It is currently said to be New Zealand’s only vegan fast food chain, though US-based Mr. Charlie’s has said it plans to expand into the country after opening its first Australian location last year.

The Lord of the Fries menu includes plant-based fast food staples like burgers, hot dogs, and fries, along with sides such as nuggets, mac n cheese balls, and chick’n waffles. The chain’s New Zealand website describes the company as purpose-driven, with a mission to “help the planet transition to a plant-based diet”.

“We’ve had a tough couple of years like everyone else for sure, and have been working hard to keep the doors open,” Craig told The Post. “It’s not like it has been a massively profitable business, but we feel like it is going to be pretty soon because the tide is turning again and people are starting to come back to their workplaces.”