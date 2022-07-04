NotCo Announces Partnership With Burger King Chile

Targeting the flexitarian consumer, who continues to drive growth of the plant-based market globally, NotCo announces the launch of new plant-based chick*n products in Burger King Chile, incorporating plant-based sandwiches and nuggets.

It is understood that there are two sandwiches — the Classic and the Italian — and in the case of the Classic, the mayo must be removed to make vegan friendly.

Following the successful launch of the Veggie Whopper in 2020, the alliance between the two companies will result in a new family of plant-based products that will be available in all branches, through restaurant sales, Auto King, delivery and the Burger King APP, according to Burger King.

Regarding the new alliance, Maximiliano Silva, Country Manager of NotCo Chile said: “We want to reach every corner of the world. We are in a complex environmental moment and we believe that, through these alliances, we can make a difference to make an impact on the planet.”

“We are proud to launch this new line that tastes like chicken, but is made from plants and deliver a new taste to our customers. We want to go further and let those who come to Burger King know that they can choose new options” says Lucy Garrido, Head of Communications Burger King Chile.

Jaime Ponce, Category Manager Burger King Chile, states: “The incorporation of plant-based alternatives responds to the need of our customers who ask for a variety of vegetable options without compromising on taste, and to a trend that seeks to complement the diet with plant-based products. We are sure they will love it”.

Stay tuned for our interview this week with NotCo founder Matias Muchnick.