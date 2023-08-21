Optimise Your Plant-Based Menu Strategy to Drive Fast Food Sales and Save the Planet

Menu presentation is a key factor for consumer success in fast food chains, and a vital aspect of menu presentation is where you position plant-based products. But what’s the solution – displaying plant-based dishes separately to animal-based menu options, integrated with animal-based offerings, or both?

In the latest New Food Hub article, ProVeg International summarised learnings from its recently published International Fast Food Ranking Report. The project assessed the landscape of plant-based offerings at the biggest fast-food chains worldwide, using ProVeg’s scorecard methodology to rank the top-five restaurants, and highlights opportunities to capitalise on growing consumer trends in plant-based eating.

To integrate or not to integrate?

The International Fast Food Ranking gave the highest points to fast-food restaurants that integrated fully plant-based items into their menu and listed them first. This method helps to ‘normalise’ plant-based options among omnivore and flexitarian consumers by making them appear as if for everyone, not only for those who abstain from consuming meat and/or dairy.

In addition to item integration, it’s recommended that fast-food chains repeat plant-based menu items in a separate section of the menu. Utilising both of these tactics helps to nudge mainstream consumers toward choosing plant-based while also making it easy for consumers who adhere to fully-plant-based diets to navigate the menu.

Restaurants that do this well:

Subway – The Fast Food Ranking Report found that menus across all assessed countries consistently integrate their plant-based items with their animal-based counterparts.

– The Fast Food Ranking Report found that menus across all assessed countries consistently integrate their plant-based items with their animal-based counterparts. Pizza Hut – The majority of Pizza Hut menus across countries reviewed integrate their plant-based options into the general menu. Others, however, like Czechia, Germany, and the US list their plant-based options exclusively in a separate section of the menu, making them less visible to mainstream customers.

For more information on menu integration, read ProVeg’s report on how menu design influences meat-eating consumers to choose plant-based foods.

Uncover the remaining insights by reading the full New Food Hub article. For more support on your plant-based strategy, get in touch with ProVeg experts at [email protected].